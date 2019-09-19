As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stock Rose, Cambiar Investors Cut Holding by $471,135; Abb LTD Sponsored Adr (ABB) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $610,000

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr (ABB) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 30,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 96,030 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 126,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 74,236 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 29/03/2018 – ABB: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 20/03/2018 – Marine Link: ABB to Equip AET’s New Shuttle Tankers; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 06/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB to Invest EUR100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 22,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 133,566 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 156,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 13,731 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.48M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 127,582 shares to 598,760 shares, valued at $124.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 76,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 127,582 shares to 598,760 shares, valued at $124.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.