As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stock Price Rose, Sankaty Advisors Decreased Stake; Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Position Has Lifted by Fenimore Asset Management Inc

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 4,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 435,599 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.52M, up from 431,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $146.65. About 854,458 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 105,100 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89,321 shares to 487,039 shares, valued at $31.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,536 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

