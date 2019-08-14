As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shares Rose, Holder Foundry Partners Decreased Its Holding; Sterling Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $4.05 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 50,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 67,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 118,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 2.22M shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 121,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 576,377 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 697,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 212,989 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods Co/The by 45,825 shares to 101,545 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 26,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Internet Banc (NASDAQ:INBK) by 42,765 shares to 270,990 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica Inc Sub Vtg Shs (NYSE:CLS) by 192,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Com (NYSE:ETH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

