As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Cut Position by $1.00 Million; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $11.31 Million as Share Value Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 96,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 69,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 166,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.54. About 11.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 107,002 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) by 35,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (Call) by 73,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Put).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co New York holds 0.08% or 1,990 shares in its portfolio. Bell Retail Bank holds 0.61% or 19,244 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 1.29% stake. Conestoga Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,979 shares in its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited has 1,085 shares. Permanens Lp, New York-based fund reported 56 shares. Blair William And Il has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,677 are held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. 16,689 are owned by Smith Moore & Company. Huber Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 4.06% or 325,273 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.52% or 67,600 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,181 shares. Golub Ltd owns 394,746 shares or 4.04% of their US portfolio. Westend Ltd Liability holds 0% or 306,388 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Tradewinds Ltd Liability Company has 1,000 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 11,841 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 692,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 13,044 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru accumulated 141,734 shares. 19,999 were accumulated by Citigroup. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Goodnow Gp Ltd Llc has invested 2.53% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Lpl Lc holds 0% or 22,063 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 1.22M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 255,919 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 115,460 shares or 0% of the stock.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aircastle (AYR) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Top 7 Aviation and Aerospace Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 10, 2018, Mondaq.com published: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aircastle (AYR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.