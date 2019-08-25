As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Share Price Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Upped Its Holding; Ycg Has Lowered Coca Cola Co (KO) Position as Stock Value Rose

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 177,717 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 50,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 100,107 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 151,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 14.16 million shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co./The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,300 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,921 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Small Cap Stocks With Yields Up To 10% – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aircastle: ‘Tis But A Scratch – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 576,377 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 35,250 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 524,836 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Incorporated holds 0.27% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 2.44M shares. Automobile Association invested in 23,473 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Moreover, Schroder Inv has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 141,734 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 19,046 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 312,119 shares in its portfolio. Donald Smith And stated it has 172,984 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc holds 4.99M shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Creative Planning owns 10,253 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 56,284 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.02% or 99,962 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Surveilling The Laggards, Part I: Playing The 20-Year Breakout In Coca-Cola’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How the 10 Best Stocks From Last Year Hold Up Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.