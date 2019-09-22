As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Market Value Rose, Holder Qs Investors Has Increased Position; As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 466,757 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 28,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 241,365 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, up from 212,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 499,893 shares traded or 99.68% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 200,531 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 101,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aircastle (AYR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle: ‘Tis But A Scratch – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ayr Strategies – Under The Radar Cannabis Play – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle: Flying Higher With Room To Keep Climbing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold AYR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Private Advisor Group Inc Lc owns 9,886 shares. Automobile Association has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 25,388 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 1.02M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Sei Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 419,487 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 3.73 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 109,260 shares stake. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.12% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 340,357 shares. Rothschild Communication Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 1.94M shares. Lpl Lc holds 0% or 21,804 shares in its portfolio. Goodnow Investment Llc reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 13,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company reported 84,260 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 60,800 shares.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mirati Therapeutics Still Has Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Mirati Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mirati: Brewing A Knockout Combo Against Cancers – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mirati up 11% premarket on AMG 510 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp owns 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 224 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Pnc Service Gp reported 11,335 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 2.54 million shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1,500 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 1,970 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 6,870 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 12,612 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp reported 376,691 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 5,300 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.02% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Laurion Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 26,545 shares.