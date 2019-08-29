As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.00 Million; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Decreased Its Stake in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) as Market Valuation Rose

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 11,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 26,030 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 37,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 616,499 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 374,401 shares traded or 45.90% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 825,706 are held by Legal General Public Ltd. Driehaus Mngmt holds 4,929 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 200 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 82,351 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust Com owns 2,702 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 3,555 shares. United Fire Gru Inc invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Natixis accumulated 38,006 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division owns 8,055 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Counselors reported 7,487 shares. Hahn Capital Mngmt Lc reported 485,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mesirow Fincl Invest Mngmt owns 17,960 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Covington Capital holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 33,849 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 18,705 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 16,518 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.47% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). State Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 90,922 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 227,655 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 205 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 16,780 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal & General Gru Inc Plc holds 0% or 27,181 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 35,371 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 223,030 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 35,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares.

