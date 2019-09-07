As Aircastle Limited (AYR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Stake by $1.44 Million; Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Boosted Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Aircastle Limited (AYR) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 71,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 567,920 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 639,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Aircastle Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 178,904 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj reported 0.57% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 8,494 shares. The Hawaii-based Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kidder Stephen W reported 1,654 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Stearns Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 515 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Limited reported 3.53% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 11.34% or 630,248 shares. Financial Bank Of The West holds 11,013 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Llc has 173,454 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited holds 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,844 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 186,218 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Ims Capital Mngmt holds 1.92% or 1,317 shares. Madrona Service Limited stated it has 198 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ws Management Lllp invested in 0.57% or 5,278 shares. Corda Invest Management Lc accumulated 2,474 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,253 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 237,686 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Telemus Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Bain Cap Credit Limited Partnership holds 241,036 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd invested in 268,397 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 27,181 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 212,175 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 4.99M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 35,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 205 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 156,001 were accumulated by Cambiar Investors Lc. Assetmark has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $36.94 million for 11.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Culp Inc. (NYSE:CFI) by 17,517 shares to 47,948 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 47,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corporation (NYSE:UGI).