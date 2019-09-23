As Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Red Mountain Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $29.04 Million; Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Holder Newport Asia Decreased Its Position by $741,600 as Market Value Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.84 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11 million shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 544,470 shares traded or 72.17% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,134 activity. $21,690 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. 2,400 shares were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr, worth $49,776 on Thursday, August 8.

