As Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Stock Value Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Raised Its Position; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose, Professional Advisory Services Cut Holding by $444,600

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 295,403 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 4,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,447 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 15,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 6.02M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 115,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 149,161 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Venator Cap Mgmt Limited has 3.1% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,385 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 51,666 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Morgan Stanley owns 206,309 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 26,157 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Red Mountain Cap Lc reported 1.27 million shares. River Road Asset Mngmt holds 1.14% or 2.22 million shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated holds 0.01% or 73,980 shares in its portfolio. 15,836 were reported by Brown Advisory. Redwood Invests Lc accumulated 14,084 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 25,835 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $826,809 activity. The insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought 1,225 shares worth $25,198. 2,500 shares valued at $50,100 were bought by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18. Berger Michael L also bought $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Friday, May 10. Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Monday, March 18.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 39,579 shares to 203,255 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 25,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93 million. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.