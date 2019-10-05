As Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Red Mountain Capital Partners Lowered Its Position by $29.04 Million; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Declined While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 182,295 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.03 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.01M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $217.30 million for 14.54 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torray Ltd Llc owns 1.9% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 317,827 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Swarthmore Group Inc owns 145,100 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.33% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.28% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 303,900 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 111,875 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 7,923 shares. 10,761 are owned by D E Shaw And Company. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 37,688 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.14% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 281,346 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Commerce reported 27,492 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $125.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moab Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 15.07% or 1.90M shares. 19,330 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. D E Shaw & Communications Inc owns 705,519 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 44,666 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. River Road Asset Lc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 2.56 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 2.71M shares. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Co has 0.67% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 821,259 shares. Tygh Cap reported 247,669 shares stake. Forest Hill Lc invested in 142,905 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 3.32 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 124,000 are owned by Truepoint. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Venator Cap Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 130,000 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,134 activity. Berger Michael L had bought 1,200 shares worth $26,668 on Friday, May 10. The insider Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $21,690.