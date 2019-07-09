As Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Decreased Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Family Management Has Trimmed Stake

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 26,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $201.19. About 14.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 766,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.74M, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 77,832 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG)

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. HETE JOSEPH C also bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Monday, March 18. 1,200 shares were bought by Berger Michael L, worth $26,668 on Friday, May 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C., worth $21,690. Coretz Robert K. bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $14.24M for 24.10 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.14% negative EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TEVA) by 522,800 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IBB) by 189,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,300 shares, and has risen its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) by 50,220 shares to 68,120 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 40,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.73 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.