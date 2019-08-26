As Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Shares Rose, Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.23 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Position Has Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.10 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 229,328 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,095 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $876,585 activity. The insider Berger Michael L bought $26,668. Shares for $49,776 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $50,100 was bought by HETE JOSEPH C. Coretz Robert K. also bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATSG Secures Rights to Fleet of Boeing 767-300ER Aircraft – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon Agrees To Take Equity Stake In Canadian Airline Cargojet – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ATSG, DHL Extend Aircraft Leasing and Operating Arrangements – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ATSG Subsidiary LGSTX Services Acquires TriFactor Distribution Solutions – Business Wire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATSG Elects Rob Coretz to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 11,838 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.49M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% or 360,650 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 11,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Limited Co invested in 0% or 118 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc reported 0% stake. Rothschild And Communications Asset Us owns 322,775 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has 0.13% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 85,880 shares. Redwood Investments Lc reported 0.02% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 80,098 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.03% or 3.34M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 102,434 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability Company invested in 279 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 191,677 shares. 43,878 were accumulated by South Street Limited. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Welch Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 3,121 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 455,128 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 1.97 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management reported 0.54% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP reported 13,299 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas owns 0.5% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 34,460 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,209 are held by Hartford Mgmt. Davenport Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Miles Capital, Iowa-based fund reported 1,782 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.31% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).