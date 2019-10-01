As Air Transport Services Group I (ATSG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pier Capital Lowered Position; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Decreased Position in Intuit (INTU) by $528,525

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $263.62. About 406,843 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group I (ATSG) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 29,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 357,926 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73M, down from 387,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 182,998 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,134 activity. $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Berger Michael L. Johns Raymond E Jr bought $49,776 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Comerica Bank reported 0.01% stake. 105,072 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Street Corporation holds 1.22M shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Red Mountain Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 58,594 shares. 500 are owned by Next Group. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 22,158 shares. Pnc Svcs holds 0% or 2,043 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 364,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 516 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 105,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 82,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Tygh Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 247,669 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These 2 stocks youâ€™ve never heard of are better ways to profit from Amazonâ€™s growth – MarketWatch” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ATSG Subsidiary LGSTX Services Acquires TriFactor Distribution Solutions – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PEMCO Conversions Announces Deal with Chisholm Enterprises for Full Freighter Aircraft Conversion Program – Business Wire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 13,930 shares to 69,042 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.62M for 18.53 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Psagot Inv House Limited holds 2,183 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 1.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Headinvest Llc holds 1.93% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 26,056 shares. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 13,200 shares. Pension Serv stated it has 277,376 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Japan-based National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Meristem Family Wealth Llc reported 10,277 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Barr E S & reported 1,979 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma owns 2.22M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested 0.89% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 68,590 shares. 94,215 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuit: Pure Insanity – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intuit Inc (INTU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuit +3.1% as analysts boost targets after beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Necessary Apps You Need For Launching A Business In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $159.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,840 shares to 31,940 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdom Tree Emrg Mkts Hi Div (DEM) by 106,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core High Div Etf (HDV).