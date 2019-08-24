As Air Transport Services Group I (ATSG) Market Value Rose, Pier Capital Upped by $2.38 Million Its Stake; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Share Price Rose, Holder New Amsterdam Partners Has Trimmed Position

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 25,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 24,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 49,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $148.6. About 157,059 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group I (ATSG) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 103,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 387,602 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 284,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 229,328 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.66M for 13.71 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

