As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Valuation Rose, Monarch Capital Management Increased Holding by $453,130; Ppl (PPL) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Holding

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $222.28. About 846,449 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 968,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 465,462 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.43 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 3.62M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Versum Materials Announces CFIUS Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 1,351 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 337,324 shares. Wendell David holds 0.6% or 17,607 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 184 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 119,959 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 21,258 shares. 2,050 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc. Shikiar Asset Management owns 31,125 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company owns 5,976 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 1.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Orleans Management Corporation La has invested 1.49% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Adams Natural Res Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 60,700 shares.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.58 million for 12.93 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 193,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miller Howard owns 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 31,925 shares. Asset Management Incorporated owns 22,715 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Aperio Group Limited stated it has 442,261 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Everence Cap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Vanguard Inc has 0.07% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 59.84M shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 28,886 shares. Webster State Bank N A accumulated 0% or 49 shares. Burney invested in 113,829 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability holds 11.36M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 14,690 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.46M shares. 251,998 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.