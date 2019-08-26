As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Share Value Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Its Position; Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $784,080

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 169,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 205,374 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.22M, down from 374,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $222.46. About 310,734 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 302,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41M, down from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 3.76 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 255,000 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $54.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 145,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.18 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,182 shares to 9,498 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

