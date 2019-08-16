As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Share Value Rose, Holder Arrow Financial Has Lifted Stake; Ota Financial Group LP Raised Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by $735,392

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 285,497 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $228.78. About 457,820 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Finemark Natl National Bank & Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nbt Commercial Bank N A has 0.33% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 9,537 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 26,279 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.32% or 62,856 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 162,654 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.08% or 13,600 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated invested in 908,057 shares. Legacy Private invested in 0.04% or 1,923 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.05% or 1,615 shares. Dumont And Blake Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 7,171 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability invested in 205,374 shares. 23,166 are held by Silvercrest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,070 shares to 70,894 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,261 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).