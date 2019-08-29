As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Market Valuation Rose, Arrow Financial Has Lifted Its Stake by $519,520; Narwhal Capital Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Increased as Stock Price Declined

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $225.86. About 451,087 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 7,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 47,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 39,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.4. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beddow Mngmt owns 55,017 shares or 4.22% of their US portfolio. Van Strum Towne invested in 3.98% or 38,224 shares. 8.20M are owned by Pnc Services Group. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 43,387 shares. Stock Yards National Bank Trust Com has 186,145 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt holds 7,198 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Company holds 122,298 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Ny holds 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 47,840 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 23,186 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Company has invested 2.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grassi Inv has 1.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 68,523 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc holds 10.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 483,981 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 254,118 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Duncker Streett stated it has 39,944 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,080 shares to 34,701 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,080 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,070 shares to 70,894 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,261 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 10.61M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hudock Capital Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,992 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 539,100 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.14% or 2.75M shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc accumulated 12,313 shares. 2,676 are held by Telemus Capital Limited Co. 5,000 were accumulated by Yorktown Mngmt Research. Kistler has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 460 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 93,029 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,804 shares. 35,315 are owned by Richard C Young & Ltd. 194,384 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc holds 0.01% or 1,155 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated has 2.9% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).