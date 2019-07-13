As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Price Rose, Charter Trust Company Upped Stake; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $7.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 18,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 613,390 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.34M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,219 are held by 10. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Caprock Gp Inc reported 3,670 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 28 shares. Nomura Holdings, Japan-based fund reported 8,073 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 6,708 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assoc has 3,703 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il accumulated 9,810 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Natixis invested in 0.25% or 212,556 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 47,000 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 1,563 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. American National Insurance Co Tx holds 26,255 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 142 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.83% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 110,089 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 46,344 shares.

