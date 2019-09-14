As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shares Rose, Holder Cullinan Associates Lowered by $1.94 Million Its Position; Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Green Plains (GPRE) by $14.06 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $905,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 82.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 294,347 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.10 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 25,392 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 32,200 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 85,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 30,265 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 13,324 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Us National Bank De reported 349 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 49,160 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 116 shares or 0% of the stock. Innovations Limited Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 13,222 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 11,716 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Drilling Sa Luxembou by 42,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 48,934 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4.01 million shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 2,112 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Independent Investors accumulated 0.17% or 1,942 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,474 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 1.17% or 66,033 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 55,980 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp accumulated 1,293 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Omers Administration Corp has 0.1% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 40,600 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 721,314 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 74,419 shares.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Ag by 40,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 19,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).