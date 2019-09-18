As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Market Valuation Rose, First American Bank Has Increased Its Position by $397,986; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holding Lifted by Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 71.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 28,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 68,722 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 40,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 221,694 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

First American Bank increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 19,536 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 17,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $221.54. About 483,783 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gateway Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Smithfield reported 0.04% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 5,325 shares. Daiwa Group invested in 9,826 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Com reported 0.21% stake. Naples Glob Advsr Llc has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Etrade Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,923 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 2,897 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 18,732 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Com has invested 0.4% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 3,823 were reported by Finemark Comml Bank Tru.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tempe’s Versum Materials receives clearance for merger – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Holds Construction Celebration and Ceremonial Groundbreaking for New Global Headquarters – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Doubleline by 30,628 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $36.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primecap by 276,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,979 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,360 shares to 92,213 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,165 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).