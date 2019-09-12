As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Value Rose, Monarch Capital Management Increased by $453,130 Its Holding; Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $72.97 Million as Share Price Rose

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $216.34. About 1.47 million shares traded or 45.97% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 442,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 2.58M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426.88M, down from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 2.58 million shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Mgmt reported 83,213 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 0.8% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 34,081 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 2,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Somerset reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lourd Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1,461 shares stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cadinha And Ltd accumulated 1,345 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 2,291 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 7.15 million shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru reported 1.37% stake. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 45,684 shares stake. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Co, Maine-based fund reported 2,247 shares. Montag A And Associate owns 4,789 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.29 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.