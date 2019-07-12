As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Price Rose, Eastern Bank Increased by $7.19 Million Its Holding; Commerce Bank Increased Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position by $1.45 Million as Share Value Rose

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 16,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,276 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46 million, up from 388,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $103.99. About 299,500 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 22/03/2018 – Daxor to Exhibit at the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses 2018 Advanced Heart Failure Symposium; 28/03/2018 – CanadaBis Announces Termination of Letter of Intent; 12/03/2018 – The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Announces Jillian Manus as Newest Board Member, lnstructor; 15/05/2018 – New Jersey Mining Company Provides First Quarter Update on Operations and Corporate Activities; 06/03/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $97; 09/03/2018 – Fabulous Nasdaq Record Marred by Narrow Leadership: Markets Live; 14/05/2018 – Advantis Corp. Creates Synergy with Herb N Works; 13/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 40.14 Points (0.56%); 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 17.52 Points (0.25%); 24/05/2018 – Security Token Summit to Feature Former Nasdaq Vice Chairman David Weild, Coinlist Co-Founder Andy Bromberg & Dozens of Other

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 37,844 shares as the company's stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,342 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, up from 49,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 395,467 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products to Highlight New Gas Density Sensor for Continuous Measurement of Furnace Atmospheres at POWDERMET2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saudi Aramco and Air Products Inaugurate Saudi Arabia’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Liquidity Good Enough? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (IWP) by 2,266 shares to 2,830 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,820 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 10,964 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 146,591 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wendell David Associates Inc has 17,607 shares. 21,385 are owned by Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.13% or 42,729 shares. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 4,343 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.94% or 34,440 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rothschild Invest Il has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,000 shares. 26,180 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc. Empyrean Cap LP holds 5.38% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 618,307 shares. Motco invested 0.49% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hightower Serv Lta reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 2,900 were reported by Becker Cap Mngmt. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 11,532 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,471 activity.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” on December 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nasdaq Withdraws Offer to Acquire Shares of Oslo BÃ¸rs VPS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2019: AFL, NDAQ, AB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Names BjÃ¸rn Sibbern President, European Markets – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Halts BIQI International Holdings Corporation Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.