As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Monarch Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Clough Capital Partners LP Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Has Lowered by $7.63 Million

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209. About 373,935 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 27,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 33,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27 million, down from 61,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $245.93. About 646,369 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L And S Advsrs has invested 0.38% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lord Abbett And Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 302,621 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.73% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1,300 shares. Panagora Asset owns 3,315 shares. Css Ltd Il reported 2,970 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability has 85,284 shares. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated stated it has 60,350 shares. Family Management Corp invested 1.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mngmt Associate Ny invested in 2,000 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Dana Advisors stated it has 2,021 shares. 3,817 were reported by Dock Street Asset Management. Cap Rech Glob has invested 0.59% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Point72 Asset Lp reported 902 shares. 33,859 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 105,600 shares to 183,800 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 341.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard C Young & invested in 37,455 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 280,824 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bartlett & Co Ltd Com owns 491 shares. Associated Banc reported 104,632 shares. Harvey Ltd Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 15,474 shares. Legacy Private Trust, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,923 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 14,148 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.26% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Richard Bernstein Advsrs invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Benjamin F Edwards Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,271 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 10,449 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 593 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc reported 28 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.