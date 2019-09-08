As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Value Rose, Eastern Bank Has Increased Its Holding; As Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stock Value Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Raised by $2.12 Million Its Holding

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 354,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 767,041 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 412,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 410,762 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 37,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 87,342 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, up from 49,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 822,853 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles & Company Is A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noodles & Company Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RRGB vs. NDLS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 13,998 shares to 613,942 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 247,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,830 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 28,969 shares. Jane Street Group owns 137,537 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 11,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,612 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Citigroup Incorporated owns 3,792 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 72,150 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 45,783 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 29,397 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.19% or 3.11M shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 201,904 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hap Trading holds 0.13% or 220,919 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Northern Trust has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 231,040 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 128,280 shares to 28,607 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (FLOT) by 252,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,605 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 32,125 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 4.2% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 11,814 are owned by Creative Planning. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,016 shares. Hengehold Capital Limited Company owns 13,863 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. 135 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. Delta Capital Ltd Llc reported 18,900 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Federated Pa holds 64,628 shares. Clark Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 7,670 were reported by Quadrant Capital Limited Liability. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,348 shares. Td Asset reported 0.07% stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 411,907 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.