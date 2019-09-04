As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Share Price Rose, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 (ACN) Shares Rose, Holder Park Avenue Securities Lifted Its Stake

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 (ACN) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $195.75. About 1.69M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 262,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 995,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.19M, up from 733,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 730,381 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 31,737 shares to 363,687 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 80,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,992 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling reported 344 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co holds 2,249 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Argent Capital Limited Liability accumulated 67,552 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 491 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners accumulated 0.12% or 7,932 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.18% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cohen Steers Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 10,934 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comm Bank reported 35,038 shares stake. Jcic Asset Management Inc accumulated 29 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 1,563 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Choate Invest Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,402 shares. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Management has invested 0.87% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 252,354 were accumulated by National Pension Service.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Finemark Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Merchants Corp has 0.99% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Colorado-based Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2.14M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com owns 4,545 shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca holds 319,615 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 113,110 shares. 62,410 are owned by Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc. The New York-based Art Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 367,368 shares. Notis stated it has 0.76% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Haverford Company has 801,050 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd Co invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Limited Company holds 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 3,273 shares.