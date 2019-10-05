As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Value Rose, Green Valley Investors Increased by $15.90 Million Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Independent Investors Raised Holding by $72.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.88. About 753,303 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21 million, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buffett’s Apple Soars to Year-to-Date High – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Microsoft’s 2 Biggest Announcements on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Faces Antitrust Risk Around Default Apps – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Investment Mgmt has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 179,920 shares. Axa has invested 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability owns 23,710 shares. Seven Post Inv Office Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. 84,827 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards &. Korea has invested 3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 452,576 shares. Next Group has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westwood Hldgs Gru Inc reported 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rmb Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.79% stake. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 261,012 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability reported 2.6% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Curbstone Fin Management has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Davenport And Lc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 193,388 shares. Moreover, First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has 1.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 72,462 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 178,848 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 10,965 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,551 shares in its portfolio. 10,419 are held by Meeder Asset. Wade G W & Inc invested in 0.02% or 957 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Com holds 1,293 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,615 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,642 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt invested in 9,780 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.