As Air Products (APD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Long Road Investment Counsel Lifted Stake; Clarivest Asset Management Has Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $226.37. About 1.52 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 27286.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,108 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 8.44 million shares traded or 77.55% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 24,111 shares to 96,557 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 41,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,342 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean holds 0.02% or 650 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,805 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 82,100 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,097 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 0.56% or 13,295 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Wealth holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,208 shares. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.08M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Keybank Association Oh has 501,465 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Co has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,364 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,661 shares. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 39 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 invested 0.46% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 442,032 are held by Cincinnati. Comm National Bank & Trust has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,038 shares. Barrett Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fjarde Ap holds 0.1% or 41,709 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc reported 19,708 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 13,906 shares. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh holds 0.03% or 16,084 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 142 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Osborne Prtn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,415 shares. Fiduciary Company stated it has 62,856 shares. 325 are owned by Hilton Limited Company. Lord Abbett Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).