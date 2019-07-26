As Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Stock Value Rose, Scholtz & Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bristol John W & Company Has Upped Holding by $16.88 Million as Share Price Declined

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, down from 29,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $227.65. About 1.28 million shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 7.46 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

