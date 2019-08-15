As Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Share Price Rose, Cohen & Steers Has Trimmed Stake by $1.07 Million; Hhr Asset Management Has Boosted Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $4.69 Million; Shares Rose

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78 million, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $153.46. About 616,418 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 5,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 10,934 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 16,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $224.19. About 162,429 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.37 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

