As Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Market Valuation Rose, Private Trust Co Upped Its Position; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Trimmed Its Position in Workday (WDAY) by $342,608 as Stock Value Declined

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 14,046 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 9,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 553,586 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 2,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 12,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 14,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.41. About 977,043 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 12,349 shares to 214,340 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,573 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.