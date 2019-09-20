As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Valuation Rose, Monarch Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Advisory Research Has Increased Stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by $683,970

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.20 million, up from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 844,273 shares traded or 57.47% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 18/04/2018 – ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVES PHASE llB GENESIS TRIAL OBJECTIVES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF STUDY; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Rev $725.8M; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 29/03/2018 – BGEO GROUP PLC BGEO.L – JSC BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75 MLN LOCAL CURRENCY FUNDING FROM BSTDB; 23/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Locally Delivered Morus Alba Gel on Moderate Periodontitis; 04/04/2018 – Genesis Vision Launches Alpha Version of Asset Management Platform

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $221.54. About 721,087 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,970 were accumulated by Monetary Gru Incorporated. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 422 shares. Salient Limited Liability Com invested 2.55% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 2.09M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% or 186,688 shares. Argent reported 329,325 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De holds 1,299 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 47,930 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial invested in 0% or 30,210 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 5.46% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Blair William Il reported 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh accumulated 120,720 shares. Starr Intl reported 0.86% stake. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 25,984 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc Com (NYSE:BKU) by 21,223 shares to 656,901 shares, valued at $22.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantic Bancshares Incorporat by 19,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,333 shares, and cut its stake in Hilltop Holdings Incorporated (NYSE:HTH).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. The insider SIMS RYAN S bought $59,820. $100,600 worth of stock was bought by Flynn Edward T on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Inv Mgmt invested in 1.6% or 34,489 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 4,353 shares. Cincinnati Financial has 113,400 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.19% stake. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 19,432 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 337,324 shares. Philadelphia holds 7,470 shares. Sei Invests Comm holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 48,288 shares. Fjarde Ap has 47,609 shares. Curbstone Fin Mgmt Corporation holds 0.11% or 1,884 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Com owns 1,057 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 353,927 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 181 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53M and $279.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.