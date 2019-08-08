As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shares Rose, Green Valley Investors Has Lifted by $36.07 Million Its Holding; 1607 Capital Partners Position in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Were Volatile

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 86.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 52,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 69,614 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04M, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $223.47. About 820,173 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl Ser Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1,715 shares. 56,866 are held by Goodwin Daniel L. Sit Associates Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 59,100 shares. Staley Advisers has 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 195,548 shares. Lpl Limited Co holds 19,105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors holds 0% or 62,469 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% or 19,604 shares in its portfolio. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.96% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brave Asset accumulated 23,331 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NUW) by 159,422 shares to 287,783 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) by 123,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH).

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1,045 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.24% or 84,899 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 223,613 shares. Heritage Management invested 0.7% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd owns 498 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Interstate State Bank owns 690 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com has invested 1.98% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Barclays Pcl has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 473,659 shares. Somerset Trust stated it has 10,692 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs holds 8,073 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bristol John W & Incorporated accumulated 2.67% or 509,719 shares. 124,523 were reported by Axa. Telemus Ltd owns 2,676 shares. Da Davidson & Com accumulated 10,951 shares.