As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder 10-15 Associates Has Cut by $642,066 Its Position; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Boosted Position

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 2,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 8,378 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 11,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $209.88. About 828,860 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 194,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 472,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 277,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 2.17 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage -4.1% after exit of Applications Group chief – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Vonage Partners with transcosmos research and development, Inc. to Provide Authentication, Messaging, and Development Support APIs in the Japanese Market – Stockhouse” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Capital Glob has invested 0.04% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Da Davidson holds 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 98,246 shares. Css Limited Il has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 345,994 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers, New York-based fund reported 2.03M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 79,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 174,192 shares. Cambridge Research holds 0% or 12,580 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 86,864 shares. 275,227 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 128,906 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.01% stake. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 21,469 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 15,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.34M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 13,218 shares to 51,474 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,506 shares, and cut its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Demonstrates Its Support of GAWDA and Commitment to the Gases and Welding Industry – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 23,039 shares to 370,797 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,138 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 22.91 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 297,492 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Lc invested 3.29% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ipswich Management holds 1,302 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Winfield Assoc has invested 0.36% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 207 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 6,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 477 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0.44% or 23,780 shares. First Personal Financial stated it has 605 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc owns 19.67 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 4,458 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Co reported 1,293 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,992 shares or 0.06% of the stock.