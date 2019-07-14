As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Alleghany Cut Its Stake by $30.78 Million; Van Hulzen Asset Management Trimmed Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 76.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 71,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 93,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.79 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 162,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.18 million, down from 540,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 653,141 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08 million for 26.54 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,563 shares to 54,307 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.41 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

