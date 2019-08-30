As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Trimmed Holding by $568,798; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Maintains Stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 137,924 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.26. About 271,680 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Dockman William C., worth $68,210. Shares for $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 329,892 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $60.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Switch Inc. by 206,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21M shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares to 210,203 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 5,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $509.88 million for 24.48 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.