As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Price Rose, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Tiger Management Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35M, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (APD) by 42.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 248,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 339,788 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.92M, down from 588,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Holds Construction Celebration and Ceremonial Groundbreaking for New Global Headquarters – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 236,447 shares to 3.66M shares, valued at $154.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 194,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.13 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com owns 32,990 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baldwin Management Ltd Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,219 shares. Blue Chip holds 441 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 160,964 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Montag A And Assoc Incorporated invested in 4,525 shares. Df Dent And owns 2,158 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 9,147 are owned by Nbt State Bank N A. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt reported 1,351 shares. Lifeplan Gru stated it has 232 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.37% or 3,530 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.17% or 31,260 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,093 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc holds 0.14% or 5,325 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $246.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares to 12,001 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 659,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).