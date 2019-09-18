As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Decreased Its Holding by $3.19 Million; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) Lowered by $4.35 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 117,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 382,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.46M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 14,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 251,847 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.01 million, down from 265,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $221.57. About 967,368 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.69 million for 26.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

