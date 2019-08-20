As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Price Rose, Claar Advisors Upped by $1.90 Million Its Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Boosted Terex New (Put) (TEX) Holding by $921,600 as Share Price Declined

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Terex Corp New (Put) (TEX) by 97.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Terex Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 271,766 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $225.45. About 345,194 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 932,772 shares to 8,028 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssr Mng Inc (Put) by 304,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,700 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. 76 shares were bought by HENRY BRIAN J, worth $2,305. 465 shares valued at $13,067 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Tuesday, June 11. The insider Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 13,546 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Mason Street Advsr Limited Company owns 32,944 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cna Corporation has 77,142 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc has 0.03% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 103,100 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 70,299 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp accumulated 800 shares. Citadel Lc reported 508,683 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). 25,982 were accumulated by Kbc Gru Nv. Aperio Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 368,302 shares stake. Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 14,277 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 0% stake. 43,084 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Plc.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 602,950 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.