As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Holder Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.23 Million; Sio Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) as Valuation Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 375,845 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to Invest EUR350M in Canadian Vaccine Facility; 21/03/2018 – Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction; 08/03/2018 – #3 Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, SEES GROWTH IN H2; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi Chief Financial Officer Contamine Plans to Step Down; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS LIONEL GUERIN, CURRENT CFO, WILL TAKE UP NEW ROLE WITHIN SANOFI GROUP AND WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 825 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 600 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 284,822 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.39M, down from 301,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $227.09. About 325,536 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08 million for 26.53 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.74 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

