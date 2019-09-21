As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Holding; Shareholder Adi Capital Management Raised Global Pmts (GPN) Stake

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $161.62. About 4.44 million shares traded or 144.57% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 14,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 251,847 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.01M, down from 265,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 832,096 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 1,417 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company reported 161,542 shares. Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 1,497 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 1,716 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 334 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com stated it has 70,107 shares. Ranger Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 331 shares. Parametric Port Llc invested in 418,610 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Northern owns 0.07% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1.88 million shares. New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.08% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 148,541 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Global Payments Inc (GPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Payments Continues To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments, TSYS merger wraps up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma owns 2,560 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 76,674 shares. Intact Invest Incorporated holds 0.11% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Northeast Investment Mngmt holds 0.35% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 19,432 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Schroder Inv Group Inc accumulated 5,142 shares or 0% of the stock. 48,000 were accumulated by Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd. Westwood Mngmt Il accumulated 3,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 32,990 shares. 64,257 were accumulated by Argent Management Ltd Liability Co. Us Savings Bank De holds 96,992 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 9,826 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tempe’s Versum Materials receives clearance for merger – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,369 shares to 68,233 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 104,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).