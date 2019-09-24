As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Lifted Its Stake by $361,826; Sg Americas Securities Holding in Fiserv Com (FISV) Has Raised by $6.01 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (FISV) by 1480.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 66,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 70,549 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43M, up from 4,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 4.16M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 1,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 13,237 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 11,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $220.46. About 657,683 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Bancshares N A stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Harding Loevner LP has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 790 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Incorporated owns 328,380 shares. 90,845 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Cambridge Fin Gru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 17,745 shares. Hallmark Capital has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arete Wealth Ltd Llc holds 2,312 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin reported 2.67M shares. Ruggie Group holds 55 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 51,278 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 547,686 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Llc invested 0.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp (Put) by 97,600 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) by 1.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs stated it has 0.3% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 934,242 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 102,659 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 26,494 are held by Haverford Svcs Inc. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 154,351 shares. Farmers & Merchants stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 15,789 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Covington Invest Advisors reported 14,867 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 453,101 shares. Registered Invest Advisor has 2,112 shares. Putnam Fl Inv holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 32,603 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Grandfield & Dodd Lc holds 2.22% or 99,357 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,184 shares to 98,246 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,223 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck.