As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Orleans Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $334,400; Salem Capital Management Increased Its Holding in At & T Corp. (T) by $711,016

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 8,379 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 6,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $215.95. About 1.16M shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 47.91M shares traded or 61.81% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mgmt Lc reported 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Arcadia Inv Mi accumulated 22,655 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.22% or 3.94 million shares. Peoples Corporation holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,083 shares. Essex Mgmt Limited Company owns 30 shares. 59,196 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability holds 2,241 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,628 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Lau Assoc Limited Com holds 1,090 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 2,800 were reported by Baldwin Inv. Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 9,940 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 48,586 are owned by Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 2.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smith Salley And Assoc has 357,991 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yakira Mgmt Inc holds 2.01% or 223,829 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 157,289 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.93% or 980,172 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Investment has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). American Rech & Management Com holds 0.33% or 36,758 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg reported 799,299 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 36.32M shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,333 shares. Middleton & Ma accumulated 11,065 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc invested in 137,866 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il owns 0.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 300,729 shares. Monetary Gp owns 23,051 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

