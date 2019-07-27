As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Valuation Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $95.48 Million; Presima Holding in Macerich Co (MAC) Upped by $23.08 Million as Stock Price Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 502,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.24 million, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15M shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 906,847 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 8,990 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. 2,621 were accumulated by Rampart Investment Com Ltd Llc. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 63,981 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 13,470 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc owns 43,701 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 1.73 million shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 206 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc has 707 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 5,600 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 2,144 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% or 90,540 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 48,343 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% or 1.78 million shares.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 90,800 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $39.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $700,300. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Fenimore Asset Management has invested 2.9% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 4.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership owns 95,366 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 12,816 shares stake. 3,348 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 417,910 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,351 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,178 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cambridge Co has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Howland Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.26% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 201,239 shares. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,388 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 72,235 shares.