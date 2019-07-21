As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Increased Its Position; Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Increased Its Stake by $330,000 as Stock Price Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.20 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 337.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 80,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89 million, up from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $224.53. About 1.24M shares traded or 7.92% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regent Invest Llc has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,500 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.15% or 181,555 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 3,102 shares. Verity And Verity Llc invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Burt Wealth accumulated 1,242 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Da Davidson & has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Zwj Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Narwhal Cap Management has 0.39% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 26,768 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 854,349 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 11,720 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 631,918 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 1.09M were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 12,234 are held by Piedmont Investment Advisors. Violich Cap invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt owns 6,165 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares to 110,692 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,019 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

