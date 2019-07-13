As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Fiera Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $11.92 Million as Stock Price Declined

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 141,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.57M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469.24 million, up from 5.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 284,822 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.39 million, down from 301,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 613,390 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com State Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 145,715 shares. Independent Inc accumulated 2.1% or 64,000 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 13,961 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 11,106 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 62,057 were reported by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 1.12 million shares. Becker reported 0.03% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 6.81M shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Asset Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Btim holds 1.31% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 46,381 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP holds 0.26% or 21,343 shares in its portfolio.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 653,212 shares to 855,618 shares, valued at $34.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF) by 89,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,435 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

