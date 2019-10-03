As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed by $105.52 Million Its Position; Modera Wealth Management Trimmed Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding as Market Value Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 466,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524.05M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $210.83. About 811,959 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 2.53M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 362,217 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $203.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 23.02 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Company reported 23,239 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 26,651 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Haverford Com reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 53,192 shares. Cap Guardian Comm has 0.29% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.15% or 8,832 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 48,000 are owned by Seatown Pte. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3,782 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited reported 0.02% stake. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.29% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dodge And Cox, California-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Ashfield Cap Lc has invested 0.25% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Utah Retirement Systems owns 41,588 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,224 shares to 216,417 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.15 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.