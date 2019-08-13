As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Claar Advisors Has Raised by $1.90 Million Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Upped Its Position by $308,295

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 25,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 12.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $231.57. About 296,976 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 98,151 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 10,100 shares. Clark Mngmt Gp holds 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,612 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 1,503 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 28 shares. Ls Advsr Llc invested in 33,876 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 175 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Communications Inc holds 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 6,149 shares. Architects holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 500 shares. Argent Company stated it has 2,051 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Company holds 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,896 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eulav Asset has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Essex Mgmt Limited Company reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,777 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kingdon Capital Mngmt Llc holds 4.26% or 270,067 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 61,911 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru owns 7,494 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 1.95% or 355,653 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Company holds 135,422 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rafferty Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 23,457 shares. Swift Run Limited Liability holds 16,386 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 5.45M shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Parus Finance (Uk) invested in 14.17% or 377,195 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 23,083 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.94% or 78,481 shares. Covington Cap owns 343,745 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio.