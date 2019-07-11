As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Claar Advisors Boosted Its Position; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Weitz Investment Management Upped Position by $594,700 as Share Price Rose

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.32 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 2.52 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $225.35. About 227,122 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 200,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/07/2019: TWTR,TTWO,MRVL – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marvell Technology (MRVL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.1% – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marvell: Diversification Is The Name Of The Game – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why These 4 Semiconductor Stocks May Be the Absolute Best 5G Play – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

